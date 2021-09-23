Delhi's worst drivers: In first, list of 100 may have your name. Check why

The Delhi Traffic Police is all set to take out a list of 100 ‘bad drivers’ in the city who are guilty of violating traffic rules and regulations on a regular basis. This was reported by news agency PTI, quoting Special Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Muktesh Chander.

It is the first time anywhere in the country that such a list has been proposed and the thought process is to remind those whose names figure in the list to mend their driving or riding behaviour while also reminding others to follow all traffic rules.

““The motive is to tell them that their driving is so bad that they end up violating rules regularly," said Chander. “With their driving, they themselves are in danger as well as their family and relatives who commute with them and other people on road are also in danger."

Those whose names figure on the list will also be urged to join road safety classes. “We will teach them about road safety," added Chander.

And in case such offenders fail to join these classes, their driving licenses may even be permanently cancelled under the Motor Vehicle Act section 19.

The process of identifying the 100 worst drivers in Delhi has already begun with database being scanned at present. "We have started extracting this data from our database. In a day or two, the list will be ready and the notices will be sent to their (offenders) residences asking them to come for the road safety as well as counselling classes at Todapur," Chander said, adding that post these classes, the driving behaviour of these individuals would be especially monitored.

Those guilty of violating any of the traffic rules and road regulations, including breaking traffic signal, overspeeding, drunk and/or dangerous driving, may have his or her name in the list.