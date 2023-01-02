Delhi Police issues over 1,300 challans for traffic violations on New Year's Eve

The Delhi police has issued a total of 1,329 challans for traffic violations in the city on New Year's Eve. More than 300 challans were issued for drunk driving, an increase of over 12 times compared to the previous year. Out of these, 318 people were fined for drunk driving, 175 for dangerous driving, 55 for driving on the wrong side, 47 for triple riding, 70 for minor driving, and 664 for driving without a helmet. Additionally, 53 vehicles were impounded on the spot.

The national capital's traffic police team deployed 114 teams, armed with breath analyzers, to check drunk driving. Special pickets were also set up to check stunts on motorcycles, speeding and reckless driving in coordination with local police and PCR at major points in places such as Connaught Place, Mehrauli, Saket, Nehru Place, Vasant Vihar, South-Extension, Rajouri Garden, Pitampura, Netaji Subhash Place, Laxmi Nagar, Mayur Vihar, among others.

The traffic police deployed various teams were on various points during the last three days of 2022 in order to keep a check on traffic violations. The special drive was put in place since December 29, and a total of 3,830 people were issued challans during these three days for committing various traffic violations.

Of the total number of challans in the last three days, 661 were fined for drunk driving, 514 for dangerous driving, 186 for driving on the wrong side, 134 for triple riding, 192 for minor driving, and 2,004 for driving without helmet, while 143 vehicles were impounded on the spot.

On a brighter note, no deaths due to road accidents were reported on December 31, 2022 while three deaths were reported in 2020 and one in 2021. Minimizing of fatal accidents was made possible due to the elaborate traffic arrangements laid out in the city to check the incidence of rash and negligent driving during New Year's Eve.

