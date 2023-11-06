Delhi odd-even rule to make comeback: Five big things you need to know

Delhi motorists will once again have to follow the Odd-Even road traffic management rule post Diwali in the wake of rising pollution levels in the city. The decision to bring back the contentious Odd-Even road traffic management system was taken on Monday afternoon after a high-level meeting chaired by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Delhi and adjoining areas in the National Capital Region (NCR) have seen air quality crumble to toxic levels with PM2.5 in many parts going well over the dreaded 500 mark. This is deemed as ‘Severe’ by weather monitoring agencies.

A large chunk of the blame for Delhi's polluted air is pinned by many on vehicular emissions and while there was a ban on entry of BS 3 and BS 4 vehicles in into the city, unless carrying essential items, a decision to bring back the Odd-Even vehicle rationing system has now been taken and will come into place post Diwali which is on November 12.

Here are the five big things to know about the Odd-Even rule in Delhi