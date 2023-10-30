Delhi issues battle cry against older diesel buses in NCR region. Here's why

The Delhi government has once again attempted to put the focus on older diesel buses plying in the National Capital Region (NCR) as one of the key factors for pollution in the region. With the air quality index (AQI) worsening steadily in Delhi, vehicular emissions are believed to be one of the main contributing factors even as the AAP government here is pointing to diesel buses plying in adjoining states of Haryana, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh.

Delhi's AQI has crossed into the over 400 mark which is deemed ‘Hazardous’ and poses a serious health risk to even healthy individuals. With dipping temperatures, low wind speeds and the possibility of stubble burning in adjoining states increasing over the coming days, the toxic air is likely to become even more poisonous. Environment Minister Gopal Rai has now called for a ban on polluting buses running on diesel in the three adjoining states.

Rai has highlighted that while public buses in Delhi run on CNG and are emit very less fumes, diesel-run buses in the states of Haryana, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh need to be checked. “Vehicular emissions account for a significant portion of Delhi's air pollution. While buses in Delhi operate only on compressed natural gas and electricity, those belonging to the neighbouring states of Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan are BS III and BS IV vehicles," he said, according to news agency PTI. “While the CAQM has issued strict directions in this regard, we demand that the Centre implement a complete ban on BS III and BS IV buses being operated in NCR areas of Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan."

During a surprise inspection Kashmere Gate interstate bus terminal, it is reported that Rai found all buses coming in from adjoining states were BS 3 and BS 4 vehicles.

Pollution is a perpetual foe of Delhi locals and gets especially worse during the winter months. While many parts of northern India comes under the grip of toxic air every year, the country's capital city grabs headlines and ignites a repeat blame game. This year, the AAP government in Delhi has said that there is no official data on source of Delhi pollution. This despite claiming in previous years that stubble burning in Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh are the major contributing factors. While the Congress party was in power in Punjab, AAP won the February 2022 elections and has a govenment here.

