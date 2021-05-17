Cyclone Tauktae has emerged as a major threat to western Indian states including Maharashtra, Goa and Gujarat and is expected to make landfall by Monday evening. Even as lakhs of people are being shifted to safer grounds, the damage Cyclone Tauktae has already started in several places.





The weather department had said that Gujarat may see gusts up to 200 km per hour and it is likely to hit the state by evening.





As the state governments and people brace for Cyclone Tauktae, the need to also protect property, while saving lives, is crucial. As such, here are five points to keep in mind to keep your vehicles safe during the cyclone.