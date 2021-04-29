Covid-19 impact: Honda halts two-wheeler production across all four plants

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) has become the latest vehicle manufacturer in India to force shut its production amid rising cases of Covid-19 and the crisis it has created across the country.

The two-wheeler manufacturer announced today that in view of the current severe situation on account of the second wave of Covid 19 and subsequent multiple lockdowns across various cities in the country, the company has decided to go for a temporary halt of its production operations across all four plants from May 1, 2021. This suspension of production will continue till May 15.

The Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India has its manufacturing facilities located in Manesar in Haryana, Tapukara in Rajasthan, Narsapura in Karnataka & Vithalapur in Gujarat.

The HMSI said that it aims to use this temporary suspension of vehicle production for advancing its annual plant maintenance activities. The two-wheeler manufacturer will review its decision after May 15 and resuming production at its facilities will depend upon the evolving Covid situation.

The two-wheeler manufacturer also said that it has allowed all office associates to work from home in a parallel effort to effectively break the chain. The HMSI is allowing only the essential staff to work at these production facilities and various offices across the country.

The HMSI is the fourth vehicle manufacturer in the country to announce suspension of production so far. Recently, Hero MotoCorp and Toyota Kirloskar Motor also announced similar moves amid the ongoing crisis. MG Motor too had decided to shut down its facility in Halol, Gujarat due to the ongoing Covid-19 crisis across the country. The carmaker will keep the facility shut for at least seven days, starting from April 29 to May 5.