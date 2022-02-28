Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Search Log In
Home Auto News Couple Invests 600 Build Hours To Convert School Bus Into Luxurious Motorhome

Couple invests 600 build hours to convert school bus into luxurious motorhome

Named Senorbussenstien, the home on the wheels can accommodate 75 gallons of water and 60 gallons of diesel, while there are specific ports for water supply as well.
By HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 28 Feb 2022, 01:33 PM
The converted motorhome comes with eleven windows including nine RV windows and two sky lights (Tiny House Giant Journey/YouTube)

A couple from Indiana, Chris and Brandy, gave up their settled life to become nomads and travel as much as they can thanks to their custom-built motorhome. They converted a 37-feet-long International Amtran school bus into a luxurious motorhome spending about $45,000 and 600 build hours on the conversion.

The vehicle uses a DT466E engine that can be reliability on long journeys into the wild.

Trending Cars

Find More Cars
Volkswagen Taigun
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 10.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tata Punch
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 5.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Mahindra Xuv700
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 12.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Nissan Magnite
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 4.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Renault Kiger
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 5.45 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Kia Carens
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 8.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Audi Q7
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 80 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Mercedes-benz S-class
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 1.57 Cr*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Hyundai Creta
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 10 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tata Safari
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 14.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

The conversion also involved a 15-inch roof raise for a higher ceiling to accommodate Chris' seven-foot height. Since the motorhome is a custom built project, the couple had all the autonomy on how they can use the massive space offered by the bus. The cabinets inside the motorhome have also been hand-built by Chris. 

(Also read | This luxurious RV borrows design features from motorsports, gets sky lounge)

The converted motorhome comes with eleven windows including nine RV windows and two sky lights for ample natural light to come in. The living room features a queen-size futton bed that can also be use as a sofa. The shower area too has ample space when compared with the cramped spaces offered by other motorhomes. 

Named, Senorbussenstien, the home on the wheels has got enough storage for the adventurous couple including plenty of storages spaces under the bed, which has an access door at the back. The motorhome can accommodate 75 gallons of water and 60 gallons of diesel, while there are specific ports for the water supply as well. These ports are always powered no matter where they go thanks to four solar panels.

The finishes and furnishings of the motorhome seem just like the ones found in a traditional home so that the couple gets the feeling of living inside a home while travelling. Chris and Brandy gave up its regular life to travel and live alternatively in their custom motorhome with their two cats and a dog, traveling more than they ever could.

First Published Date: 28 Feb 2022, 01:32 PM IST
TAGS: motorhome recreational vehicle
Related Stories
A Lamborghini Huracan blown up dramatically to create 999 NFTs
24 Feb 2022
Kia ramps up production capacity at AP plant, will make 3 lakh cars each year
28 Feb 2022
EV maker OSM to supply 1,500 electric three-wheelers to logistics provider
25 Feb 2022
This luxurious RV borrows design features from motorsports, gets sky lounge
21 Feb 2022
Here's how design students image luxury Lexus vehicles would look like in 2040
23 Feb 2022
Tesla plans Giga Shanghai expansion, aims more than double production
24 Feb 2022
Tesla Roadster sets new record, sells for over $250,000 in used car marketplace
28 Feb 2022
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS