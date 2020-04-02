Coronavirus: 10 steps to take care of your car during lockdown

Car enthusiasts are itching to go out on the empty roads outside. It's not every day that you get a traffic-free road to drive, especially in a city.

While everyone needs to hold their horses for at least a couple of weeks, it is important not to forget about their vehicles altogether in the meantime. Simply washing your car to keep it virus-free will not be enough because there are more steps you need to take to ensure that your car is ready for when the lockdown ends.

Here are some quick steps to help you ensure that your car is ready for a spin again:

Tyres

The worst damage you could do to your car during this period is by not moving it enough. The tyres could potentially deflate and develop cracks under the constant pressure of your vehicle if you leave it in the same position for weeks. There are a couple of easy ways to tackle this.

One option is to move your car a bit every alternate day to ease pressure on the tyres.

If you have a drive-way at your home, try moving the car on it for a few minutes to give the tyres the much needed roll to stay in shape.

Either way, do keep an eye on the tyre pressure every week. Also, don't forget to check the spare tyre once in a while too.

Brakes

There are chances that the brakes on your car can be damaged if you leave the hand brakes on. To avoid that use a stone or a tyre stopper to keep your car from rolling about.

Battery

If you try to start your car after a long layover, the chances are that the battery will die down. It is necessary to turn the ignition and check the battery at least once every week to keep it running. Just turn on the car, the AC and any other features that run on your car-battery to make sure everything is fine. Do check the battery indicator for any hint that your battery needs attention.

In case of electric or mild hybrid vehicles, it is important to turn the ignition and let engine idle for about 15-30 minutes once every week.

Exterior

It is advisable to park your car in a covered area during the entire lockdown period to avoid any unwarranted damage to the exterior of the car. Leaving your vehicle under the sun around this time of the year can not only cause damage to the paint but also risk it to scratches.

If you do not have a covered parking, keep your vehicle under the wraps. This will help to keep your car from direct sunlight and safe from other possible damages. If you do not have a cover supplied by your carmaker, simply use thick bedsheets or cloth to do the job.

Fuel tank

While you may not be taking your car out daily, keep the fuel tank sufficiently filled for any emergency. This is just to avoid situation where you are left high and dry on the road during a lockdown. If the fuel is less, then the air above the fuel might condense and store moisture inside the tank over a period of time which could cause rusting.

In case you do not have your tanks filled up, no need to go out now. Make sure your fuel tank is checked and cleaned when you head out after the lockdown ends.

Block exhausts, air intakes

The last thing you want when you take your car out is the smell of a dead rat in your cabin. If you find cleaning the AC vents and exhaust every day tiresome, this is one way to beat that. You can block possible air intakes and exhaust, which will stop rats or any other bugs from getting in. However, remember to remove these blockades before you start the vehicle.

Wipers off the screen

Do not keep your wipers stuck to the windshield for three weeks even if you clean it regularly. Try to put a wrap under the wiper blades to avoid marks on the screen.

Clean interiors

Lastly, be sure to thoroughly clean the interior of your vehicle regularly. This will not only help you keep your car free of coronavirus but also ready for the first trip you plan to take when the lockdown is finally over.