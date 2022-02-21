HT Auto
Continental launches new range of tyres for SUVs

Continental claims the CrossContact AX6 tyres offer improved performance for SUVs on the road as well as allow more traction when heading off the beaten track.
By
21 Feb 2022, 03:20 PM
Continental Tires has said it has launched a new range of tyres for SUVs in the country. (File Photo) (REUTERS)
Continental Tires on Monday said it has launched a new range of tyres for sports utility vehicles (SUVs) in the country.

The new all-terrain Generation 6 CrossContact AX6 tyres provide durability, low noise and tread design engineered for ultimate control and performance on all terrain and wet road conditions, the company said in a statement.

"The CrossContact AX6 tyres are designed specifically keeping in mind the various conditions found both on-road and off-road. The tyres are highly suitable for markets like India, which feature various geographies, road conditions, and growing SUV demand," Continental India MD Samir Gupta stated.

The new tyres are a perfect fit for any driver who spends most of their time on the road but requires more traction when heading off the beaten track, he added.

"Markets across the globe have widely appreciated the CrossContact AX6 tyres, and we hope to see similar results in India," Gupta said.

The SUV sales in the domestic market have been significantly growing in the past few years.

As per industry estimates, the share of SUV and crossover sales in total passenger vehicle sales across India has grown to around 38 per cent in 2021 compared to a mere eight per cent in 2001.

The shift in consumer preferences has created a demand for high-performance tyres for SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 21 Feb 2022, 03:20 PM IST
TAGS: Continental Tires Continental
