Colour-coded stickers on Mumbai vehicles: All you need to know

Vehicles meant to ferry people for essential services and exempted from curfew rule will have to use colour-coded stickers, said the authorities in Mumbai. The move is claimed to be helping these vehicles to operate with more ease and also limit vehicular traffic on the roads.

For this purpose, Mumbai Police has issued red, green, and yellow coloured stickers. As the Mumbai Police says, this will ensure the strict imposition of the Covid restrictions announced by the Maharashtra government to curb the rising coronavirus disease cases. The colour coding of the vehicles will discourage people from getting out unnecessarily, claims the Mumbai Police.

These coloured stickers for vehicles will be in form of six-inch circles and will be available at checkpoints and all toll plazas free of charge.