Chennai floods: Volkswagen owners to get free road side assistance and service

Volkswagen Passenger Cars India has announced that it will extend its road side service support program free of cost to help its customers residing in Chennai, Puducherry and Tirupati. These areas have been receiving heavy rainfall, leading to waterlogging and flooding.

The carmaker informed that its Road Side Assistance (RSA) will be extended to support customers in the three cities till November 30.

The RSA facility will be available for 24 hours through seven days a week for no extra cost.

Brand director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India, Ashish Gupta said that the company is committed to the safety, convenience and well-being of its customers. “In these challenging times, it is our endeavour to offer the best possible support to the affected customers together with our dealer partners. We are monitoring the situation closely and our Road Side Assistance service is working 24X7 to ensure the maximum support and resolution is provided to the affected vehicles," he added.

The automaker also informed that affected customers living in these three cities can reach out to Volkswagen Road Side Assistance on 1800-102-1155 or 1800-419-1155 for immediate help.

As per current reports, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert warning for Tamil Nadu for November 23 and 24, and an orange alert warning for November 25 and 26. Tamil Nadu and Puducherry will receive heavy rainfall in the next five days, as the department shared that a cyclonic trough lies over the southeast Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood in lower tropospheric levels. As this trough is very likely to move west-northwestwards Tamil Nadu coast during the next five days