Chandigarh-Manali highway reopens for traffic after around 24 hours

The Chandigarh-Manali national highway has been reopened for traffic after remaining closed for almost 24 hours following landslides triggered by continuous rains in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district. The highway was blocked since Sunday evening, leaving hundreds of commuters , including tourists, stranded. A total of 301 roads were closed in the state following heavy rains, and 140 power transformers were disrupted.

Major blockage took place at the 70-km Mandi-Pandoh-Kullu stretch of the highway at the Khotinallah near Aut, which is located about 40 km from Mandi town, following flash floods while the Mandi-Pandoh stretch was blocked near six Miles after a landslide.

Vehicles were halted at Dadaur, Balh, Danotu, Sundernagar, Dehar, Aut, 7 Miles and Bindrabani due to rains and landslides.

Following heavy rainfall, flash floods took place in Khotinallah near Aut, about 40 km from Mandi town, on the Pandoh-Kullu stretch. Rain-related incidents have led to the death of nine people, as per data shared by the state emergency operation centre.

Himachal Pradesh has already suffered losses to the tune of ₹102 crore in rain-related incidents. Maximum damage was borne by the Jal Shakti Vibhag to the tune of ₹73.68 crore, followed by the Public Works department (PWD) which suffered a loss of ₹27.79 crore, data reveled.

Tourists visiting Himachal still need to be careful as the MeT department has forecast that ight to moderate rains will continue to lash several parts of the state while heavy rainfall, thunderstorm and lightning at isolated places may take place on June 28 and 29 while thunderstorm and lightning are predicted for June 30 and July 1.

The traffic and tourist police of the state has already issued an advisory asking people to avoid unnecessary travel and not to venture into rivers and drain sites.

