Bollywood actor Kartik Aryan fined for leaving car in no parking zone

Bollywood actor Kartik Aryan recently got into trouble with his black Lamborghini Urus for flouting some traffic laws. The actor, along with his parents, had arrived at the Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai. ahead of the release of the movie Shehzada. However, he was booked by Mumbai Traffic Police was parking his luxury vehicle in a no parking zone, ANI reported.

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 19 Feb 2023, 09:50 AM
Bollywood actor Kartik Aryan's Lamborghini parked in a no parking zone (@MTPHereToHelp/Twitter)

The city's traffic police shared the picture of the actor's Lamborghini car on its Twitter handle along with a quirky caption, "Problem? Problem yeh thi ki the car was parked on the wrong side! Don't do the 'Bhool' of thinking that 'Shehzadaas' can flout traffic rules." The caption hinted that traffic laws are the same for everyone, be it a privileged person or a commoner.

A traffic officer even said that whoever has a vehicle, even if it is an actor, the vehicle is parked in no parking zone, the police will do its job. In the image shared in the Twitter post, the number plate of the black Urus has been blurred but the car is clearly visible. The police, however, did not share any other details related to the amount of challan.

First Published Date: 19 Feb 2023, 09:50 AM IST
TAGS: Lamborghini Urus
