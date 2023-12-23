Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Search
HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home Auto News Bollywood Actor Arshad Warsi Buys New Toyota Hilux Pick Up Truck

Bollywood actor Arshad Warsi buys new Toyota Hilux pick-up truck

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 23 Dec 2023, 11:40 AM
Follow us on:

Bollywood actor Arshad Warsi best known for his role in films like Munna Bhai MBBS, Golmaal and Jolly LLB has taken delivery of a Toyota Hilux pick-up truck. Arshad opted for the Emotional Red colour scheme. Currently, the price of the Hilux starts at 30.40 lakh and goes up to 37.90 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom.

The Hilux uses the same underpinnings as the Fortuner. (Photo courtesy: Instagram/sharayu_toyota)
First Published Date: 23 Dec 2023, 11:40 AM IST
TAGS: Bollywood Arshad Warsi Toyota Hilux
Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS