Bollywood actor Arshad Warsi buys new Toyota Hilux pick-up truck

Bollywood actor Arshad Warsi best known for his role in films like Munna Bhai MBBS, Golmaal and Jolly LLB has taken delivery of a Toyota Hilux pick-up truck. Arshad opted for the Emotional Red colour scheme. Currently, the price of the Hilux starts at ₹30.40 lakh and goes up to ₹37.90 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom.