Check out Toyota Hilux Champ pick-up truck

Toyota has unveiled the Hilux Champ in Thailand.
It is a small pick-up truck that sits below the standard Hilux pick-up truck.
It is being sold in just two-door with a bed version.
The design of the pick-up truck looks very purposeful and rugged.
The kerb weight measures 2,790 kg whereas the maximum load capacity is rated for 1 tonne.
The wheelbase measures 3,085 mm and the turning radius is 5.4 metres.
Toyota Hilux Champ measures 5,300 mm in length, 1,785 mm in width and 1,735 mm in height.
The new pick-up truck is based on the IMV platform
Toyota is not offering a four-wheel drive model as of now.