BMW Motorrad India delivers 5,000 motorcycles this year, its all time high

BMW Motorrad is celebrating 5,000 motorcycle deliveries to customers in India this year and will post a growth of over 100% as compared to the previous year. The two-wheeler company has achieved this feat by overcoming the current sentiment in the two-wheeler industry amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The sales volume was primarily driven by the ‘Made in India’ BMW G 310 R and the BMW G 310 GS motorcycles which grabbed a share of nearly 90% of the total yearly sales of the company.

Other customer favourites include BMW C 400 GT, R 1250 GS / GSA, BMW R18 Classic, BMW S 1000 R and the BMW M 1000 RR. “2021 has been a phenomenal year for BMW Motorrad in India. Despite the turbulence in two-wheeler industry, we have performed well and achieved exponential growth," said Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India.

BMW Motorrad kept the momentum going throughout the year with a strong product offensive. The company made a slew of new launches such as the all-new BMW C 400 GT, BMW R 1250 GS, BMW R 1250 GS Adventure, BMW R nine T, BMW R nine T Scrambler, BMW S 1000 R, all-new BMW M 1000 RR and BMW R 18 Classic. These performance-driven motorcycles come with loads of features and best-in-class riding dynamics.

BMW says that its financial services in India also played a significant role in expanding its footprint in the country by providing customised and flexible financial solutions to customers. The financial solutions helped in facilitating sales performance.

The company plans to keep up the momentum in the Indian market with more new products for the motorcycling enthusiasts. “We will continue cater to the requirements of the purists while also fulfilling aspirations of a new base of brand fans who want to enter the Motorrad world," Pawah added.