BMW India lines up eight product launches to continue sales momentum next year

Luxury automaker BMW India looks to drive in multiple products in 2023, including the i7 electric sedan so as to continue the sales momentum in 2023 as well. The carmaker is all set to introduce eight products over the next eight weeks in the country. While replying to a query whether the company would be able to maintain sales growth next year as well, BMW Group India President Vikram Pawah told PTI that the company is confident to grow in 2023 as well.

He noted that the domestic car market is witnessing a positive phase and is expected to carry forward to 2023 as well. "People are looking at buying cars they have always dreamt of.. families are looking at driving (for) holidays… so all this will help carry forward the momentum," he said.

He added that while there were some economic challenges in terms of inflation and rising interest rates but those could be overcome with new products and the traction that is already there in the market.

Talking about the current year, Pawah said that the car division of the brand, including both BMW and MINI brands, is growing by around 40 per cent year-on-year already. "This is going to be a defining year for us as we have already crossed the best ever sales number," he added.

In 2018, BMW India had sold 10,405 cars, which is its best yearly sales performance till date. Last year, the company dispatched 8,236 BMW and 640 Mini units. Pawah noted that BMW has one of the best electric vehicle portfolios in the country right now and the company will further add products next year. "We will add to that range over the next eight weeks. It will include the i7 as well early next year," he said.



