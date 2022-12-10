BMW launches its most powerful car in India. Check details

BMW has launched the XM SUV in India, priced at ₹2.60 crore
BMW XM is powered by a 4.4-litre twin-turbocharged engine
The XM is the second standalone car under M brand of BMW
It comes powered by a 4.4-litre twin-turbocharged engine with mild-hybrid system
The XM churns out 653 bhp of max power and a peak torque output of 800 Nm
The engine is mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission
The 25.7 kWh battery pack enables XM to run on pure electric power for 88 kms
The battery can be charged using a 7.4 kW AC fast charger
The XM gets an illuminated BMW M kidney grille, twin LED headlamps with LED DRLs
The L-shaped tail lamps also get LED elements for illumination