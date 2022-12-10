BMW launches its most powerful car in India. Check details

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Dec 10, 2022

BMW has launched the XM SUV in India, priced at 2.60 crore

BMW XM is powered by a 4.4-litre twin-turbocharged engine

The XM is the second standalone car under M brand of BMW

It comes powered by a 4.4-litre twin-turbocharged engine with mild-hybrid system

The XM churns out 653 bhp of max power and a peak torque output of 800 Nm

The engine is mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission

The 25.7 kWh battery pack enables XM to run on pure electric power for 88 kms

The battery can be charged using a 7.4 kW AC fast charger

The XM gets an illuminated BMW M kidney grille, twin LED headlamps with LED DRLs

The L-shaped tail lamps also get LED elements for illumination
Check all the features of the new BMW XM
