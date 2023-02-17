HT Auto
Bengaluru to Mysuru in 90 minutes? This new expressway is almost ready

After the much anticipated Delhi-Mumbai Expressway was opened partially for commuters earlier this week, there is another new expressway waiting to be inaugurated. The Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway, which will connect the state capital of Karnataka and the historic city of Mysuru, promises to bring the two cities closer and cut down on travel time quite drastically. The 117-km expressway has been developed by National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) by expanding the existing NH275 to 10 lanes. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to inaugurate the expressway towards the end of this month, ahead of the state assembly polls.

17 Feb 2023
The 10-lane Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway will be officially inaugurate by Prime Minister Narendra Modi soon.
The expressway is already functional in parts. The entire stretch, which has been built at a cost of around 8,350 crore, will be operational soon. The expressway starts from the NICE entrance in Bengaluru and ends at Ring Road junction in Mysuru. Vehicles travelling between the two cities will now take barely 90 minutes to cover the distance, less than half of what it used to take earlier.

The entire stretch has as many as nine major bridges, 42 minor bridges, 64 underpasses, 11 overpasses and four ROBs (Road Over Bridge). It will also have five bypasses including Srirangapatna bypass, Mandya bypass, Bidadi bypass, a 22-kilometre-long stretch that bypasses Ramanagara and Channapatna and the Maddur bypass. These bypasses have been constructed mainly to reduce traffic congestion.

Vehicles using the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway are expected to be charged 250 as toll fees. Pratap Simha, MP from Mysuru, said, "The first stretch from Bengaluru to Nidaghatta may cost 135 and the rest would be for the other stretch. It is expected that the cost would be about 250 for the whole expressway and would reduce if two ways are used on the same day."

NHAI is likely to implement toll fees in a phased manner. Toll collection at the Bengaluru-Nidaghatta stretch is expected to start this week while the second phase between Nidaghatta and Mysuru will be implemented later. The toll plazas will have more than 10 gates and offer FASTag lanes for smooth traffic movement.

The Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway has been designed to achieve a speed of 110 to 120 kms per hour. Expect the speed limit to be between 100 kmph and 120 kmph. For safety purposes, NHAI has banned two and three-wheelers from using the expressway after toll fees are implemented.

The expressway will also have pit stops. A 30-acre roadside amenities is being developed at Channapatna. It will offer commuters with food joints, restrooms, petrol pump and even EV charging stations. However, it could take few more months before it becomes fully operational.

