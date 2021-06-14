Bengaluru, Gurugram, Delhi begin to unlock: Check vehicular restrictions

Key metro cities like Bengaluru, Chennai, Gurugram began to unlock from today as the state governments relaxed lockdown restrictions from Monday.

19 districts, including Bengaluru, in Karnataka saw restrictions being relaxed in the state after more than a month of strict lockdown. The state government has allowed autorickshaws and taxis to ply. Traffic snarls returned to haunt Bengaluru on day one of unlocking process. Places like Old Airport Road and Outer Ring Road saw traffic jams since morning.

According to reports, several vehicles coming from Hosur in Tamil Nadu were seen stuck in traffic jam at Attibele in Bengaluru. The traffic chaos extended up to Bommanahalli and Silk Board Junction. Traffic jams were also reported from Freedom Park, Seshadripuram, Malleswaram, Town Hall, Richmond Road and Kempe Gowda Road as well.

Night curfew will continue in Karnataka, as chief minister BS Yediyurappa said the restrictions will continue on all days from 7 pm to 5 am and full curfew on weekends to restrict movement in the state at least till June 21.

In Delhi, private four-wheelers and two-wheelers also continue to be restricted as the unlocking process enters second week. According to the Delhi government's order, commercial vehicles like autos, e-rickshaws or taxis, are not allowed to ply with more than two passengers to ensure social distancing. People otherwise are advised to stay home unless for purposes previously stated during lockdown announcement.

Haryana government has also relaxed lockdown restrictions on Sunday, including its key business hub Gurugram. The lockdown restirctions will be relaxed between 6 am and 8 pm. Some of the businesses have been allowed to open which also will see increase in traffic on road.

Tamil Nadu has also announced relaxations in 27 districts of the state. However, there would be no public or private bus services during the extended spell of lockdown.

In Uttar Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh night curfew from 7 pm to 7 am and weekend curfew for the entire day will continue at all places. The state government had extended lockdown relaxations to all 75 districts of the state last Tuesday.

Himachal Pradesh has announced that people entering the state will no longer need to produce RT-PCR test reports from today. This led to a massive traffic jam, as around 3,000 vehicles lined up at the Parwanoo barrier on Sunday. The state had closed its borders for tourists in April due to the rising number of Covid-19 cases.

People involved with emergency and essential services, those going out for Covid vaccination or heading to and from airport, railway stations and ISBTs with valid tickets are allowed to move in private vehicles.

Private vehicles will continue to be checked at all places for Covid-19 protocols. At some places, valid e-passes will be required to pass police checkposts.

India recorded 70,421 cases till Monday morning and 3,921 deaths due to the coronavirus.