Kia Motors has showcased two new cars at the Beijing Auto Show. The Korean carmaker decided to debut its new Kia K5 sedan and the fourth generation Kia Carnival MP for the Chinese automobile market.

"At Auto China 2020 we are revealing more about our mid- to long-term strategic vision, and showing the direction in which we are taking the Kia brand," said Li Feng, General Manager for Dongfeng Yueda Kia Motors. "Our latest models such as the K5 and Carnival will spearhead this evolution, with each providing stylish and high-tech mobility to trend-setting drivers. These are revealed alongside our high-performance China Touring Car Championship competitor, as well as unique displays designed to engage users with our cutting-edge ‘connected car’ and production technologies."

To demonstrate the ongoing transformation of Kia's design and brand, the company is giving the made-in-China Kia K5 its Chinese debut at the show. The brand's global best-selling sedan combines a striking new design with a driver-focused interior, cutting-edge technologies, and all-new powertrain options.

The K5 also boasts a suite of advanced safety, connectivity and infotainment technologies, placing it among the most high-tech and comprehensively-equipped cars in its class.

The second vehicle in the spotlight at Auto China 2020 is the fourth-generation Kia Carnival. Dubbed a 'Grand Utility Vehicle', the new Carnival offers a leading combination of innovation, space, flexibility and style. The most advanced MPV that Kia has ever created, the new Carnival is another strong indicator of Kia’s intentions to produce stylish and modern cars for China.

Its SUV-inspired design is matched with innovative in-car technology and class-leading cargo capacity over three or even four rows of seats. Its range of powerful and advanced gasoline engines and eight-speed automatic transmission contribute to a confidence-inspiring driving experience, offering smooth and swift progress and an unruffled dynamic character.

The new Kia Carnival features Kia's evolved 'tiger-nose' design across the front. This integrates LED daytime running lights and headlamps into the grille to give it a confident, futuristic new look and a unique light signature.

Kia has also brought its China Touring Car Championship (CTCC) race car to the show, expressing another important element of the Kia brand and how it is evolving to meet the interests of buyers in the region.