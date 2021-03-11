At around 40k, this is most affordable Bentley. But you won't fit in it

Bentley Motors has launched its most affordable offering till date, for just $550 (approx ₹40,000). But this three-wheeled product is meant for toddlers and is called Trike.

The company says that the Trike, that combines elegance with functionality, has been designed in an adaptive way, such that it can transform from stroller to tricycle to suit the needs of all ages from 12 months and above. It supports six different stages in a toddler's development.

The tricycle sports the iconic Bentley wings logo in the centre, just below the handlebars. The Bentley ‘B’ adorns the centre cap of each wheel and the ‘BENTLEY’ name is painted across the frame of each stroller-tricycle. It can be ordered in four different paint colours and customers can even choose from contrast stitching options for the seat.

The product comes equipped with 12 different high-tech safety and functionality features. Infants from 12 months onwards can be made to sit in the stroller with the parent-controlled mode switched on. This help parents control the functionality of the stroller such as the seat switching from rear to forward facing at a touch of a button.

The footrests can be adjusted to support growing kids and eventually be removed to make way for pedals. As the kid grows, the push-bar can be removed to allow freedom to the kid but with the safety guards intact. For older toddlers, the back support and harness can be removed, allowing their confidence to grow while riding the tricycle.

Safety and convenience functionalities on the product include freewheel function – for safe parental control, a foldable canopy, detachable safety guard, rotating ergonomic seat that helps adjust visibility, air wheels, anti-slip pedals, additional footrests and wheel fenders, among others.