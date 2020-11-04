Aston Martin confirms new EV with Mercedes powertrain and technologies by 2026

Aston Martin has announced that it has secured access to electric and hybrid powertrains as well as world-class technologies of Mercedes-Benz which it will utilize for its long-term product expansion plans. The brand's first fully-electric car with Mercedes powertrain will arrive in 2025-26, CEO Tobias Moers said.

Aston Martin boss Moers added that he is targeting annual sales of 10,000 units by 2024, of which one fifth will be electrified cars, as per an interview published in Automotive News Europe. The planned line-up consists of a plug-in hybrid version of the DBX SUV in 2023 and an EV in 2025 or 2026.

The publication also said that Moers hinted the V-6-based powertrain for Aston Maryin's Valhalla hypercar, which uses an in-house-developed engine, could be replaced by a Mercedes powertrain. The CEO also predicted that every fourth or fifth Aston Martin sold in 2024 will be electrified in a way.

The announcements by Moers come after Mercedes-parent Daimler increased its stake in Aston Martin to up to 20% by 2023, making it one of the largest shareholders of the struggling British carmaker. "(In exchange, Mercedes) will be able to provide Aston Martin with access to new cutting-edge powertrain and software technologies and components, including next generation hybrid and electric drive systems," said Wolf-Dieter Kurz, Head of Product Strategy at Mercedes-Benz Cars.

The British carmaker will be able to use the technologies and powertrain architecture of Mercedes for all its product launches through to 2027.