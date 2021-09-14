All Volkswagen ID. models to get regular Over-the-Air updates

In a bid to become a software-oriented mobility provider, Volkswagen has introduced regular Over-the-Air (OTA) for all its ID. electric family members. Called ‘ID. Software 2.3’, the latest updates will be immediately rolled out free of cost for ID.3, ID.4 and ID.4 GTX.

These updates include optimised surroundings recognition, better and more intuitive operability of the infotainment system, among others.

While the previous OTA updates were only available as part of a test phase for customers who had registered with the ‘ID. First Movers Club’, the latest updates optimise the existing ones and provide new and better digital customer experience. Going forward, Volkswagen will provide its ID. customers with free software update around every twelve weeks, so as to keep the vehicles up to date. This will take place under the carmaker's new 'Accelerate' strategy.

(Also read | Volkswagen announces subscription-based ownership model in India)

Some new functions received via updates on ID. models include a light strip at the bottom of the windscreen that gives the driver important information for energy-saving driving. The updates also improve image processing for the multifunction camera of the vehicles. Updated dynamic main beam control allows drivers for precise headlight regulation.

These new updates transferred via mobile data, are being developed in collaboration with CARIAD - Volkswagen Group's software company. These form the core of a digital and connected car. "Thanks to regular updates, the car will not just remain up-to-date – it will become even better," said Thomas Ulbrich, Member of the Board of Management for Technical Development.

(Also read | Volkswagen opens cell lab, steps closer to making its own batteries for EVs)

Along with enhancing customer experience, Volkswagen also plans to form a basis for new business models and additional revenue sources through these OTA updates. Revenue can be generated through services and functions that customers order as required or needed, for example, a Travel Assist or improved battery performance for long journeys. Volkswagen predicts a potential of additional revenue generation of hundreds of millions over the next few years.