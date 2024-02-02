ADAS in a non ADAS-enabled car? This tech may help make driving safer

Do you want to upgrade your vehicle with cutting-edge safety features? Rosmerta, a technological business based in Delhi, may have an answer. The company, which offers a variety of solutions ranging from high security number plates to car scrappage facilities, has introduced a vehicle tracking management system.

Positioned for fleet operators at present, the system provides the benefit of tracking trucks and driver behaviour in real time. Karn Nagpal, President of Rosmerta, claimed that this will help to improve the safety of Indian roadways by monitoring truck drivers' conduct and ensuring that these drivers respect traffic laws.

The system employs a device that includes two cameras with IR blasters, GPS with sim connectivity for data sharing, and a G-meter to compute the vehicle's acceleration and braking. One camera faces the road to detect what is going on there, while the other faces the driver to detect what he or she is doing. The system can also detect road signs which includes traffic lights and speed limits, thus ensuring that the driver is always following the road rules.

Nagpal told HT Auto that the devices were designed with India-specific scenarios in mind, thus the technology recognises motions that are risky on the road and rejects any other hand or face movement.

How can you make your car safer?

Nagpal believes that while this system is developed for fleet management, it can be made compatible with cars with a few algorithm changes. While the company is considering building the system for taxi fleets, he clarified that it can also be used by individual buyers. However, the company continues to explore introducing the technology to individual buyers.

Interestingly, this technology will allow non-ADAS vehicles to have ADAS level 0 capabilities, which means that the system will identify and alert the driver in the event of a violation, such as changing lanes without signalling.

Is it costly?

The current solution given to fleet owners includes a few packages that incorporate both data transmission and data storage. The price of the device itself is ₹30,000.

