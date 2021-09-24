90-year-old ‘grandma’ from MP stuns CM with driving skills on Maruti 800

A 90-year-old woman from Madhya Pradesh has taken the social media by storm with her driving skills. A video of the woman, draped in a saree on the wheels of an old Maruti 800 hatchback, has gone viral. So much so, that it did not escape the attention of the state's chief minister too.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, shared the video on Twitter, saying, ‘Daadi maa ne hum sabhi ko prerna di hay ki apni abhiruchi puri karne me umar ka koi bandhan nahi hota hay. Umar chary kitni bhi ho, jeevan jeene ka jazda hona chahiye!’ (The ‘Grandma’ has shown to all of us that age cannot be stop you from fulfilling your life's wishes. Age is just a number, you need passion to live your life.)

Resham Bai Tanswar resides in Bilawali area of Dewas district. She said that she learnt to drive a car because all her family members, including her daughter and daughter-in-law knew the skill.

“I really like driving. I have driven cars, as well as tractors," she was quoted by news agency ANI.

The video was shared and liked by several users on Twitter, praising her driving skills. However, a lot of people also raised questions whether she has a valid driving licence to drive a car on an open road like this.

According to the Transport Department of Madhya Pradesh, a permanent driving license is issued for 20 years or upto 50 years of age whichever is earlier. Permanent driving license issued for commercial vehicle needs to be renewed for three years.

Currently, the Centre is considering changes in the Motor Vehicles Act to cap an upper age limit of 75 years for renewal of driving licences in India.