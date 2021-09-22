2021 Royal Enfield Continental GT Cup to commence in India in October

Chennai-based auto major Royal Enfield has announced the first-of-its-kind retro track-racing initiative for two-wheelers in the country. Based on the Continental GT 650, the first edition of the 2021 Royal Enfield Continental GT Cup will commence in October. Registrations for the track-race tournament have been opened from today, September 22, and will go on till the end of the month.

The 2021 Continental GT Cup has been launched in partnership with JK Motorsports and will take place at the JK National Racing Championship. It will be held under the aegis of Federation of Motorsports Club of India (FMSCI) and will take place in four rounds, culminating in January next year.

(Also read | Royal Enfield One Ride to take place on September 26th)After the registrations end, 100 eligible riders will be selected to take part in the Rider Selection Programme at Kari Motor Speedway, Coimbatore from October 18 to 19. Out of these, 18 fastest riders will be shortlisted and be promoted to the Continental GT Cup. The first three rounds of the tournament will take place at the Kari Motor Speedway while the finale will be held at the Buddh International Circuit, Noida.

(Also read | Royal Enfield introduces customization programme for its range of riding jackets)With the introduction of the retro track-racing initiative, Royal Enfield says that it aims to nurture niche riding cultures in the country and open new avenues to real-world track racing. “With the increased interest in track-racing in India, the Continental GT Cup offers aspiring racers the opportunity to show and grow their skills on the top race circuits in India," said Adrian Sellers - Custom Programme Lead & Manager, Product Strategy & Industrial Design at Royal Enfield. Sellers added that the Continental GT 650 is the most track-ready motorcycle in Royal Enfield's portfolio. Its race-spec version - the Continental GT-R650 - comes with a few modifications, making it fit for track racing. The original Continental GT 250 was launched in 1964 and has come a long way to the GT 650 twin of today.