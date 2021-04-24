10 cars that Indians loved to buy in last one year

10 cars that Indians loved to buy in last one year2 min read . 06:15 PM IST
- The list 10 best-selling cars in India for the Financial Year 2021 is out.
- Maruti expectedly dominates the list with seven out of these 10 cars.
Pandemic or not, India’s choice for cars have not changed much since the country went under the first lockdown in March last year. While April 2020 was one-of-a-kind month for the industry with zero sales, the next 11 months of the financial year showed what Indians loved to drive. Here is the list of top 10 cars sold between April last year and this month.
During April 2020 to March 2021, Maruti Suzuki Swift was the best-selling car in the country, with 1,72,671 units sold in the Indian market. It has been consistently on top of best-selling cars in India for the past one year.
At the same time, Maruti Suzuki Baleno was the second best selling car in the country during these 12 months. It sold 1,63,445 units. The hatchback recently upstaged Maruti's WagonR from the number two position on sales.
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R remained the third highest selling car during this period with 1,60,330 units. Together with Swift and Baleno, WagonR form a formidable 1-2-3 on the list of what Indians have preferred to buy all around last year.
Maruti Suzuki Alto, one of the most popular hatchback offered by the carmaker in India, has seen a sharp drop of 17 per cent during this period. Maruti could sell only 1,58,992 units of Alto in the last one year.
Maruti Dzire remains the only sedan of any size on the list. Though its sales dropped by nearly 28 per cent in last one year, Maruti managed to sell 1,28,251 units of this sub-four metre sedan in India during this period. Dzire and Alto made it possible for Maruti to finish the financial year with all top five positions to the biggest car manufacturer in India.
At number six is the new generation Hyundai Creta. A lot has been said about its popularity and how it grew despite its launch just days before lockdown hit the entire country last year. However, it continues remain a very strong choice among Indians and features as the most popular mid-size SUV on the list. Hyundai sold 1,20,035 units of Creta in FY 2021.
Maruti old warhorse - the Eeco - continues to be among the top cars that Indians still love to own and drive. Maruti still managed to sell 1,05,081 units of the utility vehicle last year.
The gap between Maruti's hatchbacks and that from other carmakers is ever widening now. Hyundai's best bet in the hatchback segment - the Grand i10 - features as low as number 8 on the list after overall sales of 1,00,611 units.
At number nine is Maruti's sub-compact SUV Brezza, which remains its segment leader at the end of the financial year by edging out Hyundai Venue by just one place. Maruti sold 94,635 units of Brezza during this period after its facelift version was launched during the Auto Expo last year.
Hyundai Venue sub-compact SUV completes the top 10 cars sold in India during this period with 92,972 units.
