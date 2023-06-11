Copyright © HT Media Limited
Why Tesla Cybertruck taking so long to arrive? Here's the reason

It's been four years since the Tesla Cybertruck was revealed to the world, and it still remains in development. While the electric pickup truck's production was originally supposed to commence in 2021, with more than 1.8 million reservation holders currently waiting for the EV, the Cybertruck is yet to enter production. While Tesla CEO Elon Musk has confirmed that the Cybertruck will enter production in September 2023, the question remains, what took the EV maker so long to bring the truck after its global unveil in 2019? A possible reason is here, as Wired has leaked it.

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 11 Jun 2023, 12:28 PM
The pre-production Alpha Cybertruck had serious suspension, braking, and handling problems, which possibly led to a prolonged delay for the Tesla electric pickup truck.

It isn't easy to pinpoint one sole reason, as many factors are at play. The report claims that the unorthodox design of the Tesla Cybertruck has played a significant role in delaying its production. Also, the report has cited a leaked engineering report, revealing that the pre-production alpha Cybertruck had serious suspension, braking and handling problems, possibly resulting in a prolonged delay.

The report claims that the engineer report was one of the many integral ‘Tesla Files’ leaked by a whistleblower in May 2023. The engineer report was originally dated on 25th January 2022, leaving us assuming that the EV maker has now addressed most of the problems.

One of the engineers in the report stated that he was blown away by how Tesla struggled with the basics. The report suggests that the Cybertruck's unusual design made it hard to seal thoroughly. This led to a host of noises and leaking issues. The report also claimed the Tesla Cybertruck handled very poorly with lots of body roll, steering issues and structural shake. The braking of the vehicle was even worse, reveals the report.

First Published Date: 11 Jun 2023, 12:28 PM IST
