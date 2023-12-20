HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Watch: This Solar Powered Electric Truck Climbs World’s Highest Volcano To Set A New Record

Watch: This solar-powered electric truck climbs world’s highest volcano

Performing unique stunts with vehicles is nothing new. However, every time somebody tries something new, it creates quite a sensation. Recently a video has become viral showing a solar-powered electric truck climbing the world's highest volcano. The zero-emission truck was scaling the heights on solar power alone and in the process, it set a new world record for altitude for an electric vehicle.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 20 Dec 2023, 15:04 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
electric truck
The electric truck claims to have a range of 200 kilometres on a fully charged battery that has 90 kWh capacity. (Image: Youtube/Gebruder Weiss)
electric truck
The electric truck claims to have a range of 200 kilometres on a fully charged battery that has 90 kWh capacity. (Image: Youtube/Gebruder Weiss)

a team of adventurers from Switzerland called Peak Evolution, sponsored by Austrian transport and logistics company Gebrüder Weiss took the challenge of scaling the western edge of Ojos del Salado, a 6,500 metres high volcano in Chile, South America in their solar-powered electric truck.

The electric truck was transported to Chile from Switzerland via Rotterdam by sea freight. It was then transported overland to the Atacama region, from where preparation for the ascent began at Chile's Maricunga Salt Lake, which is situated at an altitude of 3,400 meters.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Hyundai Kona Electric 2024 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Hyundai Kona Electric 2024
₹ 25 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Hyundai Kona Electric (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Kona Electric
₹ 23.79 - 23.98 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Vayve Mobility Eva (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Vayve Mobility EVA
₹ 7 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Mg 4 Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
MG 4 EV
₹ 30 - 32 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Tata Sierra Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tata Sierra EV
₹ 25 - 30 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Tata Harrier Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tata Harrier EV
₹ 22 - 25 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details

The expedition truck is based on a multi-purpose Aebi VT450 transporter that is propelled by two electric motors with each churning out 161 bhp maximum power output. The juice for these two electric motors comes from a 300-volt nominal EcoVolta lithium-ion battery pack with 90 kWh capacity. The electric truck claims to have a range of 200 kilometres on a fully charged battery.

The battery onboard the EV can be charged using the four rooftop solar panels and 16 panels that are laid out on the ground. The solar panels have a peak power of 370 watts and 22.5 per cent cell efficiency. The total output of the system is 7.4 kWp, enabling the EV to get a range of 150 kilometres with around five hours of charging. The solar power is fed to the truck's battery with a DC-coupled charging system with triple redundancy in case of component failure. There are five solar charge controllers maximising the energy generated. Also, there’s a 230-volt AC inverter for charging up the equipment.

While many think that electric vehicles may render underpowered in high altitudes, they actually don't lose power at high altitudes, unlike fossil-fuel-powered vehicles.

First Published Date: 20 Dec 2023, 15:04 PM IST
TAGS: electric car electric vehicle EV electric mobility

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
74% OFF
Microfiber Car Cleaning Soft Brush Ideal as Mop Duster, Washing Brush with Long Handle, Dust Cleaner Car Wash Brush with Handle, Soft Brush Scratch Free, Cleaning Dashboard (Car Duster)
Rs. 389 Rs. 1,499
Amazon_Logo
70% OFF
WISELIFE Car Body Scratch Remover and Repair Polishing Wax Kit with Sponge Cream Wax Body Compound Scratch Remover For Car and Bike Perfect Box with Grey Patchwork (Car Scratch Remover)
Rs. 299 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo
46% OFF
MelodySusie Portable Electric Nail Drill Professional Cleaner Dust Collection/Lighting 2 in 1 Car Vacuum Cleaner 120W High-Power Handheld Wireless Vacuum Cleaner Home Car Dual-use USB Rechargeable (Black)
Rs. 695 Rs. 1,299
Amazon_Logo
1% OFF
GOODAIR Clear Car Windshield Enhancer | Classic |12 Tablets
Rs. 295 Rs. 299
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
Powered by: Acko Logo
Please be noted that any information provided herein above will be received by Acko General Insurance Limited (“Acko”). By mentioning the above information, you agree to provide these details and information to Acko.
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.