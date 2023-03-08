Volkswagen ID.4 GTX electric vehicle spotted on Indian roads

Electric vehicles are slowly gaining traction in the Indian market. Some manufacturers are manufacturing their vehicles in India like Tata Nexon EV, Tigor EV and Tiago EV. On the other hand, there are some others who are importing them such as Mercedes Benz EQS and BMW iX. Now, it seems like Volkswagen is preparing to enter the electric vehicle market.

Volkswagen's ID.4 has been spotted on Indian roads. The manufacturer was spotted testing the GTX version of the ID.4 which is the top-end version of the vehicle. This is not the first time that the ID.4 has been spotted. The electric crossover was unveiled globally in 2021 and is based on the ID Crozz concept that was also showcased in India at the 2020 Auto Expo.

The claimed driving range of the ID.4 GTX is 479 km. (Photo courtesy: Twitter/AshishAUplap)

The ID.4 is the second electric vehicle from Volkswagen. The first one was the ID.3. Both vehicles are based on the MEB or Modular Electric Drive platform. The platform is an all-electric platform which means that the four wheels are placed on the corners and the battery pack serves as the floorboard of the vehicle.

The test mule was spotted in red colour that is running on 20-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels. The ID.4 gets two electric motors, one on each axle whereas the standard ID.4 just gets one. Having two electric motors also means that it also has an all-wheel drive. However, the vehicle stays rear-wheel drive for the most part and the power is sent to the front wheels only when slippage is detected. The ID.4 GTX's power output is rated at 295 bhp. It can accelerate from 0-100 kmph in 6.2 seconds and has an electronically limited top speed of 180 kmph. When compared, the standard ID.4 has a top speed of 160 kmph.

The battery pack on the ID.4 has a capacity is 77 kWh. The GTX has a WLTP claimed driving range of 479 km whereas the standard trim has a claimed range of 520 km.

First Published Date: