Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Search Log In
HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Us Overtakes This Country To Become The World's Second Largest Ev Market: Report

US overtakes this country to become the world's second largest EV market: Report

The United States has seen a major spurt in sales of electric vehicles (EVs) and is now the second-largest market for zero-emission vehicles, behind China. The US EV market is booming and while home-grown giants like Tesla, GM and Ford are spearheading the move, a number of global brands are also looking to a delicious chunk of the pie.

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 16 Jun 2023, 15:19 PM
Follow us on:
File photo used for representational purpose. (AP)

A report by Hong-Kong based Counterpoint Research highlighted that EV sales in the US climbed by 79 per cent in Q1 of the year, helping it to overtake Germany. The European country had long held on to its second spot but finally conceded the place to the US which is also the second largest vehicle market in the world.

A large chunk of the rise in sales of clean vehicles in the US came from fully-electric models even though plug-in hybrids are also enjoying some degree of strong momentum. For context, 81 per cent of all electric car sales came from fully-electric models. What is not known though is the precise number of such vehicles sold in the country.

Also check these Vehicles

Find more Cars
UPCOMING
Tata Sierra Ev
₹25 - 30 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
UPCOMING
Mg 4 Ev
₹30 - 32 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
UPCOMING
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Ev
₹10 - 14 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
UPCOMING
Tata Punch Ev
₹12 - 14 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Tata Tiago Ev
₹8.49 - 11.79 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Mg Comet Ev
₹7.98 - 9.98 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers

Tesla remains the global leader and has a massive lead over all its rivals in the US as well. Tesla Model Y is the best-selling electric car in the country while the more affordable Model 3 continues to do well. The likes of GM, Ford, Hyundai and Kia are also seeking to create in roads.

But while a long list of model offerings help customer sentiments, there are also encouraging policies that further bolster prospects. Tax credits for EVs being manufactured or assembled in North America is one such move that has helped incentivise purchases.

First Published Date: 16 Jun 2023, 15:19 PM IST
TAGS: Electric vehicle Electric car EV Tesla GM Ford
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS