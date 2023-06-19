HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Us May Not Be Able To Compete With China In The Electric Car Game. Here's Why

US may not be able to compete with China in the electric car game. Here's why

China is a mammoth market for vehicles as well as those that are entirely powered by batteries. The country has a sizeable lead over second-placed US in terms of both manufacturing as well as sales of electric vehicles (EVs). And it is not likely to give up this lead any time soon.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 19 Jun 2023, 10:29 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
File photo of a car manufacturing facility in China.
File photo of a car manufacturing facility in China.

Ford Chairman Bill Ford has seen the evolution of the global and American automotive market from extremely close quarters. And even he knows that the US has an uphill task if it wants to challenge the sheer dominance of China in terms of EVs.

In an interview with CNN, Ford explained that China has rapidly expanded its EV base and predicted that Chinese manufacturers will begin to challenge American auto companies in the US as well. "They developed very quickly, and they developed them in large scale. And now they're exporting them. They're not here but they'll come here we think, at some point, we need to be ready, and we're getting ready," he was quoted as saying.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Byd Atto 3 (HT Auto photo)
Byd Atto 3
₹33.9 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Byd Seal (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Byd Seal
₹55 - 60 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Byd E6 (HT Auto photo)
Byd E6
₹29.15 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Tata Sierra Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tata Sierra Ev
₹25 - 30 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Mg 4 Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mg 4 Ev
₹30 - 32 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Ev
₹10 - 14 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details

Also Read : Ford to build multi-crore electric vehicle battery manufacturing facility in US

A number of Chinese car manufacturers are looking to ‘invade’ the North American market and leading the fray is BYD. BYD is challenging the might of Tesla, the world's largest EV company, and has already started looking at markets in Europe. Even Tesla, a company that feeds select European markets with units manufactured at its Shanghai facility, sees merit in taking units from here to North America.

China recently became the world's largest car exporter, overtaking Japan. The country exported 1.07 million units in the first three months of this year. According to Fortune, exports of cars from the country have tripled since 2020 and was 2.5 million units in 2022 which helped it overtake Germany in terms of total units shipped out.

But while exports from China continue to grow, the pace of rise in local demand for EVs has begun slowing down. This has prompted authorities to launch a six-month campaign of incentives and benefits to bolster sales. There is also a push to make EVs more popular in rural parts of the country.

First Published Date: 19 Jun 2023, 10:29 AM IST
TAGS: EV Electric car electric vehicle BYD SAIC Ford
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
55% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing…
Rs. 269 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
19% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g,Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 324 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
8% OFF
Pidilite WD-40, Multipurpose Car care Spray, 420ml Rust Remover, Lubricant, Stain Remover, Powerful Chimney Cleaner, Degreaser, and Bike Chain Cleaner & Chain Lube (341g)
Rs. 345 Rs. 375
Amazon_Logo
73% OFF
pTron Bullet Pro 36W PD Quick Charger, 3 Port Fast Car Charger Adapter - Compatible with All Smartphones & Tablets (Black)
Rs. 349 Rs. 1,299
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city