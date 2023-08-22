TVS teases TFT screen of its upcoming electric scooter. Check it out

TVS Motor Company will unveil a new electric scooter in Dubai on 23 August. It is expected that the new scooter will share its underpinnings with BMW's CE 02 which is also developed by TVS Motor Company. The manufacturer has been releasing new teasers for the electric scooter on their social media page. The latest teaser shows a TFT screen of the electric scooter.

The TFT screen says “Xonic" which is expected to be one of the riding modes on offer. It is expected that the Xonic can be one of the performance riding modes of the scooter. The warning lights are placed vertically on the right side of the screen.

The scooter is doing 105 kmph which is expected to be the top speed . The energy and time will be shown on the left side. Apart from this, the TFT screen shows a remaining range of 63 km with 60 per cent charge left in the battery.

When compared, the BMW CE 02 makes around 15 hp and has a top speed of 95 kmph. The claimed range of the scooter is 90 km which makes it suitable for city commutes. However, according to the teasers, the new TVS scooter could take a design inspiration from Creon that was showcased back at the Auto Expo in 2018.

The previous teasers have teased that the TFT screen will change its theme according to the riding mode. There will also be smartwatch connectivity. Apart from the new scooter, TVS is also working on Apache RR 310 which will be a naked version of Apache RR 310. The new electric scooter is expected to sit above the iQube in TVS' portfolio.

