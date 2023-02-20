This Porsche SUV to get a pure electric touch in 2026. Details here

Porsche is working on a host of electric vehicles, and one of them is the Cayenne EV, which is slated to launch in 2026. Upon launch, the Porsche Cayenne EV will be sold alongside the internal combustion engine-powered variant, claims a report by British automotive publication Autocar UK. The Porsche Cayenne EV will come as part of the German luxury high-performance car brand's product offensive that includes a host of electric cars slated to arrive in the market over the next few years.

The Porsche Cayenne is the auto manufacturer's bestselling product, with a grand total of 95,604 units sold worldwide in 2022. The automaker is currently working on an updated version of this SUV that is slated to launch in April this year. This would replace the current generation model, which has been selling since 2017. However, the next generation model of the Cayenne SUV will come with an all-electric variant, claims the report.

The new Porsche Cayenne EV is claimed to arrive underpinned by the automaker's Premium Platform Electric (PPE) architecture, which has been developed in collaboration with another luxury car brand under the Volkswagen Group umbrella. This PPE architecture will also underpin the next-generation pure electric Macan SUV. This platform is up for use by the Audi Q6 E-Tron and Audi A6 E-Tron.

The report claims that in terms of styling, the upcoming Porsche Cayenne EV would be significantly different from the current generation model available in the market. The Cayenne EV will arrive after the Macan EV but before the larger and three-row seater EV, which has been already announced. Expect the Cayenne EV to churn out 603 hp of peak power and more than 1,000 Nm of maximum torque. This electric SUV will come with a larger than 100 kWh battery pack, making it more powerful than Macan EV. It would get a 270 kW charging technology allowing super-fast charging. Also, it would offer around 482 km range on a single charge, claims the report.

