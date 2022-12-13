This carmaker rolls 300,000th electric cars in four years

Chinese electric car manufacturer has rolled out its 300,000th EV since its first model was introduced in 2018. The carmaker's 300,000th model was a Blue coloured Nio ET5 mid-size sedan, which was produced at the automaker's Second Advanced Manufacturing Base. Besides announcing this achievement, Nio has also said it intends to launch five new electric cars in the first half of next year. Currently, Nio makes a total of six electric cars, which include models like the ET5 sedan, ES8 flagship SUV, ESD6 SUV, EC6 coupe SUV, ES7 SUV and ET7 flagship sedan.

The carmaker reached the 200,000th vehicle production milestone in April this year. Hence, the automaker took less than eight months to produce the latest 100,000th premium electric cars. This shows how the EV manufacturer is growing significantly. The carmaker has claimed that cumulatively it sold a total of 273,741 electric cars through the end of November 2022.

The achievement for the EV manufacturer comes at a time when it is expanding business in terms of volume and geography as well. The Chinese auto company is expanding its business in different European countries as part of its overall growth strategy. The automaker has recently launched the ET7 electric car in Germany, Netherlands, Denmark and Sweden.

In its attempt to expand business across the world, Nio aims to operate in more than 25 countries and territories by 2025. For business expansion, Nio is focusing on developing electric vehicle charging infrastructure and battery swapping station network as well, alongside launching its electric cars to new markets.

India being a major automobile market and having a huge growth potential for the electric vehicles, it could be interesting to see Nio launching its electric cars here. However, the brand has not revealed any plan regarding that yet.

