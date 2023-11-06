HT Auto
Toyota Reaches Historic Milestone Of Producing 300 Million Cars In 88 Years

Toyota reaches historic milestone of producing 300 million cars in 88 years

By: Shubhodeep Chakravarty
Updated on: 06 Nov 2023, 15:10 PM
Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC) has achieved a historic milestone of 300 million cars in cumulative manufacturing in a time span stretching 88 years and two months since its first batch of vehicles - Model G1 truck, was produced by the Automotive Production Division of Toyoda Automatic Loom Works, Ltd.

File photo used for representational purpose.
File photo used for representational purpose.

Toyota reached the iconic mark of 300 million cars in September of this year and this figure includes units manufactured in and for the local Japanese market as well as in and for markets across the world. The breakup of this figure provided by the company highlights that 180.52 million units were produced in Japan while 119.6 million have been manufactured the world over.

On expected lines, it is the Corolla which is the most manufactured model from Toyota with 53.399 million units made by the company so far. The sedan has undergone a sea of changes and updates since its first launch in 1966. The Corolla has been a firm favourite among buyers across the world and by 1997, overtook Volkswagen Beetle as the most-sold passenger car in the world.

Toyota is the global leader in terms of vehicles manufactured each year and its cumulative sales over nearly nine decades comes as a cause of enormous celebration for the company. “I think this number of 300 million stands as proof of all the hard work, every day, of our colleagues at Toyota, our suppliers and dealers, and all the many other stakeholders, as well as all those who came before us," said Chairman Akio Toyoda. “This history did not just start when they built the first car. The founding members repeatedly tried and failed, continually building prototypes, and their efforts led to the Toyota of today."

Recent years have posed new challenges for Toyota and the global automotive world. For Toyota President Koji Sato, these challenges have also been opportunities for the company to evolve. “Recent years alone have seen natural disasters like the Great East Japan Earthquake, and unpredictable events like fires, or the COVID-19 pandemic, and chip shortages. Every time we faced the danger of being unable to make cars, everyone worked together to restore or adapt production," he said. "In the future, we will be sure never to forget all those who have supported our carmaking and give our all to making ever-better cars and bringing smiles to customers' faces."

First Published Date: 06 Nov 2023, 15:10 PM IST
TAGS: Volkswagen Toyota Toyota Corolla

