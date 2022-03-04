Copyright © HT Media Limited
Tesla was capable of making a 965 km range Model S a year ago, but didn't: Why?

Tesla was capable of making a 965 km range Model S a year ago, but didn't: Why?

The long-range variant of the Tesla Model S is challenged by long-range Lucid Air with an 837 km range.
By HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 04 Mar 2022, 09:27 AM
Tesla Model S long-range variant offers 652 km range. (AP)

Tesla could have made a 965 km range Moel S a year ago, but it didn't, said the automaker's CEO Elon Musk in a tweet, while replying to a post about the Lucid Air, which offers 837 km cruising range on a single charge. The Tesla CEO further explained why the EV maker didn't go for a longer range Model S.

(Also Read: Tesla Model 3 stops on highway, gets hit by two other vehicles killing driver)

Musk said that building a 965 km range Tesla Model S would have made the car worse, as it would have to carry a massive battery mass, which is not required. This additional weight would impact acceleration, handling and efficiency of the Model S adversely.

“We could’ve made a 600 mile Model S 12 months ago, but that would’ve made the product worse imo, as 99.9% of time you’d be carrying unneeded battery mass, which makes acceleration, handling & efficiency worse. Even our 400+ mile range car is more than almost anyone will use," Musk wrote in his tweet.

The longest range Lucid Air comes with an EPA combined range of 837 km on a fully charged battery, while the longest range of Tesla Model S offers an EPA combined range of 652 km on a single charge.

The Tesla CEO pointed out that to give the Model S more juice for a longer range means a bigger battery pack will be needed, which will eventually increase the weight of the vehicle. Also, this will increase the cost of the EV significantly. On a daily basis, commuting in and around the city, such a huge battery pack offering a 965 km range is not required. Such driving requirements can be fulfilled by the current 643 km range offered by Tesla Model S.

First Published Date: 04 Mar 2022, 09:27 AM IST
TAGS: Tesla Tesla Model S Model S electric car electric vehicle electric mobility EV Elon Musk
