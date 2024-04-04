Copyright © HT Media Limited
Telangana govt in talks with Tesla to set up electric car plant: Report

By: PTI
Updated on: 04 Apr 2024, 22:48 PM
Tesla is reportedly sending a team in the third week of April to India to scout for locations to firm up its mega manufacturing plans to make vehicles in India (Representative picture) (HT_PRINT)

The Telangana government is holding discussions with Tesla by putting in all efforts to establish their plant in the state, Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu said on Thursday.

In a message on X Sridhar Babu said since December 2023 the state government has been actively focusing on major investment opportunities by global giants, and as part of its focus, Tesla's planned investment initiatives in India are also being tracked.

“We have been studying and tracking Tesla's planned investment initiatives in India. We have been making all-out efforts to bring Tesla to Telangana for some time... Our team is continuing the dialogue and discussions with Tesla by putting in all efforts for Tesla to establish their plant in Telangana," he said.

Telangana with its industry-friendly policy, is working with a progressive and futuristic vision by creating a world-class infrastructure and hassle-free permissions system to enable best-in-class companies like Tesla to do business in Telangana, he added.

The minister’s comments came after BRS leader K T Rama Rao in a post tagged a news report suggesting that Tesla Motors will send a team to India to scout for locations for a proposed electric car plant with a proposed investment of USD 2-3 billion.

“Request Telangana Government to go all out and do your best to bring them to our state. Make sure Tesla team visits Hyderabad and understands the progressive industrial policies of Telangana Government," Rama Rao said in the post.

First Published Date: 04 Apr 2024, 22:48 PM IST
