Tata Nexon EV Max Dark Edition to launch today. What to expect

Tata Motors is all set to take the covers off the Nexon EV Max Dark Edition today, April 17. The carmaker has teased some elements of the upcoming special edition of India's best-selling electric car ahead of the official launch later in the day. It shows the Nexon EV Max wrapped in all-black theme with blacked out wheels and black interiors in the new teaser video. This is the third model from the carmaker to get Dark Edition version after the likes of Harrier and Safari SUVs.

Tata Nexon EV Max electric SUV is essentially the long-range version of the standard Nexon EV. The Nexon EV Max was launched last year with a range of 453 kms on a single charge. The Dark Edition of the electric SUV will be offered only with XZ+ Lux. Tata will also offer the option for customers to drive one home with the 7.2 kW AC wall charger. The 40.5 kWh lithium-ion battery pack will remain unchanged like most other technical aspects of the electric SUV. It will continue to get three driving modes - Eco, City and Sports. It will also have four multi-mode regen levels to preserve the battery. The electric motor is capable of producing 141 bhp and 250 Nm.

The Nexon EV Max Dark Edition will come with exterior colour scheme called Midnight Black. The alloy wheels are finished in charcoal grey. The electric SUV will also get a shark-fin antenna and roof rails.

The interior will come finished in a dark theme with piano black dashboard and tri-arrow elements. It will feature the new 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system and other upgrades as well. The upholstery is now finished in dark-theme leatherette. The seats get blue stitching highlights and tri-arrow perforations. Moreover, the steering wheel is wrapped in leather with blue stitches and the control knob will have a jewelled finish.

Tata Motors may add new features like ventilated seats and an electric sunroof to the special edition of the Nexon EV Max electric SUV. Expect the price of the Tata Nexon EV Max Dark Edition to be at least ₹1 lakh more than the standard EV Max versions.

First Published Date: