Tata Avinya series electric SUVs to be underpinned by JLR's EMA platform

Tata Motors on Thursday announced that its future electric cars will be underpinned by the Jaguar Land Rover's Electrified Modular Architecture (EMA) platform. The Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd (TPEM) and Jaguar Land Rover Plc (JLR), both 100 per cent subsidiaries of Tata Motors, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the licensing of JLR’s modular platform. Under this agreement, the Tata Avinya series of premium electric vehicles will use the JLR's modular architecture.

The homegrown auto manufacturer has further stated that JLR's EMA platform will underpin the next generation of Jaguar and Land Rover pure electric mid-sized SUVs for the international markets. These electric SUVs will start launching from 2025 onwards. On the other hand, the Tata Avinya EVs too will use the same architecture.

The JLR's EMA platform is claimed to offer the upcoming series of electric vehicles significantly greater interior space and comfort along with advanced electrical and electronic architecture, connectivity, software and over-the-air software update capability. Tata Motors has further claimed that the EMA will have a highly integrated propulsion system including cell-to-pack battery technology, battery management and a charging system that will ensure world-class vehicle efficiency and range. Also, the access to the JLR's EMA platform claims to help Tata Motors enter into the high-end EV segment while reducing development cycle time and costs.

Tata Motors showcased the Avinya as a concept electric car previewing a future premium EV in 2022. It was based on a new lightweight Gen 3 platform promising a 500 km range on a single charge. The concept was showcased as a vision of Tata Motors' future electric mobility.

Speaking about the agreement between TPEM and JLR, Anand Kulkarni, Chief Product Officer and Head HV Programmes, TPEM, said that Avinya is the name of innovation and represents the automaker's vision for a new paradigm in personal mobility. "Being built on an architecture that is equipped with the latest advances in new-age technology, software and artificial intelligence, Avinya will spawn a new breed of world-class EVs, with global standards in efficiency and range. We are delighted to collaborate on the EMA platform with JLR for actualizing this vision," he added.

