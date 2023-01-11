Tata Avinya EV concept makes Auto Expo debut, market entry in 2025

Tata Motors showcased its Avinya EV concept at the Auto Expo 2023 after unveiling it for the first time in April last year. The Tata Avinya EV concept has been influenced by catamaran design, and it comes as a ground-up electric car from the automaker, and it previews a stylish and suave premium MPV. The car is claimed to enter production in 2025. Tata Motors claims that the Gen 3 EV architecture has been developed to come equipped with next-generation connectivity and advanced driver assistance systems.

Also, the Gen 3 EV architecture underpinning the Tata Avinya concept is claimed to come supporting ultra-fast charging technology, enabling the car to offer a 500 km range and draw enough juice for that from the grid in less than 30 minutes. Tata claims that the Avinya EV concept manifests and emphasises the horizon and infinite possibilities that the Gen 3 architecture would offer.

Speaking about its design, the Tata Avinya looks stylish, and it incorporates a completely new design philosophy, which would be visible in the next-generation electric cars from the brand. Tata Avinya gets sleek and sharp-looking LED light bars all over the car's width at the front and rear. The light bar and the front forms the brand's logo with a T shape. Moving to the side profile, the car appears smooth without any creases. The butterfly doors add more style to the electric concept MPV, hinting at the spacious cabin.

The name Avinya has been derived from the Sanskrit language, and it stands for innovation. The cabin is claimed to focus on comfort and spaciousness alongside advanced technology-aided features that would script a new language of mobility. The carmaker claims that the cabin of Avinya is not restricted by traditional segmentation. It also claims the Tata Avinya EV will ensure an extremely premium yet simple and calming customer experience through its cabin.

