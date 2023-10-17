HT Auto
Stella Terra solar-powered EV drives 1,000 km in Sahara desert in sunshine alone

A solar-powered electric car is not just a concept but a reality. Drawing energy from the sunshine and running a vehicle with that is an interesting concept and several companies and startups around the world have been working on this technology. Students of the Eindhoven University of Technology in the Netherlands have developed an electric SUV, which has achieved the unique feat of covering a 1,000-kilometre distance on solely solar energy.

17 Oct 2023
Stella Terra is an off-road-ready solar-powered SUV that can drive up to 710 kilometres on a sunny day. (Image: Facebook/Solar Team Eindhoven)
Stella Terra is an off-road-ready solar-powered SUV that can drive up to 710 kilometres on a sunny day. (Image: Facebook/Solar Team Eindhoven)

Christened as Stella Terra, the solar-powered electric SUV recently covered 1,000 km distance through the challenging Sahara desert. The electric SUV has covered the whole distance solely on solar power, claimed the manufacturers. Also, this claims to come as the first solar-powered off-road EV in the world. The manufacturers have claimed that despite being a small and lightweight EV, the Stella Terra is a well-capable vehicle. Thanks to the solar power technology, it comes with a significantly extended range and capabilities, even in rugged off-road conditions. The EV claims to be capable of running 710 kilometres using solar energy on a sunny day.

The manufacturers have claimed that the technology featured in the Stella Terra, along with the EV's lightweight structure with incredibly efficient solar panels enable the car to achieve a long range. The solar panels of the car are positioned on the bonnet and roof, so they can directly get energised by sun rays.

The Stella Terra started its journey from Morocco's north coast and travelled through mountains and all the way to the Sahara desert. This street-legal EV claims to come with a top speed of 145 kmph and thanks to its small battery pack, weighs just 1,200 kg. The impressive range and self-sufficiency of the Stella Terra EV make it ideally suited for remote regions with underdeveloped roads and unreliable energy grids.

