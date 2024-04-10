Porsche working on second geneation Taycan EV, promises to offer more range

Porsche updated the Taycan with a facelift just a couple of months back and the German luxury performance car manufacturer has already started working on the next-generation version of the electric sportscar. Australian automotive publication CarSales has reported that the second-generation Taycan EV will come with significant upgrades. Interestingly, despite giving the current electric sportscar substantial tweaks for its mid-life update, the automaker is planning more upgrades for the next-generation Taycan EV.

The report has quoted Taycan Manager of Charging and Energy Systems, Sarah Razavi saying that the new Taycan EV is already being developed. She reportedly admitted that the J1 platform underpinning the Audi E-Tron GT has been pushed to the maximum and hence, Porsche will not use this architecture for the new Taycan. The report stated that the new Taycan would use the already announced SSP Sport platform that will also serve as the underpinning for a large three-row electric SUV.

Also Read : Porsche unwraps Taycan Turbo GT, its quickest and most powerful car ever

Speaking on the project, she said that once the OEM launches one model, it starts working on the next one. "I think we did a great job to really push and squeeze every bit out of the current platform. We're probably going to see an evolution of the platform," she further added. Razavi also admitted that the J1 architecture definitely has some limitations and that the goal for a follow-up to today's Taycan EV will be to achieve greater range.

The facelifted Taycan EV introduced in February 2024 promises up to 677 km range on a single charge, which is a major leap of 175 km or 35 per cent surge in range. However, the automaker is not planning to add a solid-state battery pack to the next-gen Taycan EV, as the technology may not be ready in time. "We've been working on it, of course, but giving a timeframe when it's ready? It's way too early, too early to confirm. It's not ready in one or two years. It's coming but it will take time," she added.

First Published Date: