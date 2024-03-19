Copyright © HT Media Limited
Ola Electric Inaugurates 450th Service Centre In India, 600 Outlets By April End

Ola Electric inaugurates 450th service centre in India, 600 outlets by April-end

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 19 Mar 2024, 18:51 PM
The latest Ola Electric service centre has been opened in Phaphamau, Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh, and is part of the rapid expansion of its sales and service network.
...
Ola Electric plans to have 600 service centres across the country by the end of April this year

Ola Electric has inaugurated its 450th service centre in the country, expanding its service network. The company’s latest service centre has opened in Phaphamau, Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh, and is part of the brand’s rapid expansion of its sales and service network as it aims to open 600 outlets by the end of April this year.

Ola Electric celebrated the launch of its new service outlet by offering an all-day health check-up to S1 e-scooter owners. More recently, Ola Electric introduced an extended battery warranty of 8 years/80,000 km across its electric scooter range to make the ownership experience more convenient.

Also Read : Ola S1 Pro, S1 Air & S1 X+ to be offered with discounts till March end

Furthermore, Ola has announced plans to ramp up its fast charging network and also introduced a portable fast charger accessory of 3 kW that’s available for a price of 29,999. Buyers looking to get an Ola S1 e-scooter home have plenty of discounts worth 46,780 to avail of before March 31, 2024.

As part of the discounts, the Ola S1 X (4 kWh) is now priced at 79,999, and the Ola S1 X (3 kWh) is priced at 89,999, while the S1 Air and the S1 Pro cost 1.05 lakh and Rs. 1.30 lakh respectively. All prices are ex-showroom, Bengaluru.

First Published Date: 19 Mar 2024, 18:51 PM IST
