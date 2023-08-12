Copyright © HT Media Limited
New Electric Two Wheeler Player Enook Motors Introduces Slow Speed E Scooters

New electric two-wheeler player Enook Motors introduces slow-speed e-scooters

New electric two-wheeler player Enook Motors has launched a new range of slow-speed scooters. Enook’s range comprises offerings like the Pro, Magna, Smart and Verve. Prices for the slow-speed scooters start from 89,000, going up to 99,000 (ex-showroom). The e-scooters are presently available in Hyderabad and will be available across the country through the company’s dealer network.

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 12 Aug 2023, 15:11 PM

The Enook Motors' range of slow-speed electric scooters comprises the Pro, Magna, Smart and Verve

The Enook range of electric scooters draws power from a 250-watt BLDC motor, according to the company’s website. The top speed is restricted to 25 kmph while the company claims a range of 90 km on a single charge. The charging time ranges between 3-4 hours on either e-scooter.

Speaking about the launch, Hitesh Patel, Managing Director, Enook, said, "Our mission is to provide innovative, sustainable, and affordable mobility solutions for urban dwellers. With the launch of the first Enook showroom in Hyderabad, we take a giant leap forward in creating cleaner and more efficient cities, promoting a greener way of life."

The slow-speed electric scooters get a 60V-28Ah LFP battery pack. The models have a payload capacity of 150 kg and come with features such as 10-inch tubeless tyres wrapped around alloy wheels, LCD display, telescopic front forks, E-ABS and more.

The ground clearance on the Enook e-scooters stands at 160 mm while the under-seat storage space of 19 litres. Other features include GPS tracking, app-based connectivity, real-time ride information and more. All Enook e-scooters come with full LED lighting.

First Published Date: 12 Aug 2023, 15:11 PM IST
