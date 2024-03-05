MG ZS EV launched in new mid-spec Excite Pro variant, priced at 19.98 lakh

MG Motor India has launched the new Excite Pro variant on the ZS EV, bringing more features at an accessible price point. The MG ZS EV Excite Pro is priced at ₹19.98 lakh, about ₹1 lakh more than the base Executive variant and replaces the previously available Excite variant. The top-spec Exclusive Plus and Essence variants continue to retail at ₹23.98 lakh and ₹24.98 lakh respectively. All prices are ex-showroom.

The new MG ZS EV Excite Pro brings the dual-pane panoramic sunroof to the electric SUV becoming the only sub ₹20 lakh EV to offer the feature. The model continues to come with other tech including over 75 connected features as well as Level 2 ADAS for additional safety. The model also packs a segment-first digital key, which allows the owner to start the car without using the physical key.

The top variants remain unchanged on the MG ZS EV which continues to get 17 Level 2 ADAS features and more

The hardware has been carried over on the new ZS EV Excite Pro with power coming from the 50.3 kWh battery pack. The automaker claims a range of 461 km (certified) on a single charge, while the electric motor develops 174 bhp sending at the front axle. The feature list on the top variants comprises a 360-degree camera, a 10.1-inch touchscreen, wireless charging, a 7-inch digital console and more. The model also comes with six airbags, ABS with EBD, ESC, Hill Descent Control and more.

The MG ZS EV takes on the Tata Nexon EV and Mahindra XUV400 in the segment with both electric SUVs getting significant updates in recent times. The latest update should keep the ZS EV in check with the competition, offering better value to customers.

