Maruti eVX spotted testing once again ahead of launch

Maruti Suzuki India Limited showcased its first electric vehicle at Auto Expo 2023. It was called eVX and is slated to launch in 2025. The new electric vehicle will be made from the ground up and will be shared with Toyota as well. Now, a new test mule of the Maruti eVX has been spotted while it was on test on our Indian roads.

What the new spy shots reveal is that the eVX will have a charging port on its front left fender. This seems like a better place than mounting the charging port in the front which does increase the accessibility factor but is vulnerable to front collision impacts.

There are cameras mounted in the front and on the outside rearview mirrors so the electric SUV will feature a 360-degree camera. Up-front, there are headlamps that seem to be production-spec. There is no front grille as electric vehicles do not need them but there is an air dam which is there to probably cool down the electrical components.

The eVX will be based on an electric skateboard platform. (Photo courtesy: Youtube/Rolling Cars)

On the sides, there are multi-spoke alloy wheels and the rear door handles are placed on the C-pillar to give a three-door and a more streamed-line look to the SUV. There is a shark-fin antenna, a high-mounted stop lamp and a rear spoiler on offer. Apart from this, it is expected that there will be a light bar on offer.

In terms of features, it is expected that the Maruti Suzuki eVX will come with a wireless charger, front-ventilated seats, a digital instrument cluster, automatic climate control, electric adjustment for the driver seat and an auto-dimming IRVM. There would also be a large touchscreen infotainment system that would support Android Auto as well as Apple CarPlay.

Other things that we know are that the eVX will be built on a new electric skateboard platform. The battery pack on offer is expected to be around 60 kWh and the claimed range is expected to be around 550 km.

