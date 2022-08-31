Mahindra XUV400 EV to be revealed on this date; Will rival Tata Nexon EV
Mahindra XUV400 EV will be revealed on September 8th. It is based on the XUV300 compact SUV.
Mahindra XUV400 EV is based on the XUV300.
Pratap Bose, Chief Designer Officer of Mahindra and Mahindra has officially teased the XUV400 EV for the first time. The new electric SUV will be revealed on September 8th according to the teaser. Mahindra will finally be launching its first fully electric SUV. It will be going against the Tata Nexon EV which has been the best-selling electric vehicle in India.
First Published Date: 31 Aug 2022, 18:51 PM IST
