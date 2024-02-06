Mahindra XUV.e9 EV spotted ahead of launch

Back in 2022, Mahindra showcased five of its upcoming electric SUVs. The new SUVs were divided into two sub-brands - XUV and BE . Under the XUV nameplate, there will be two SUVs, the e8 and the e9. The XUV.e8 was spotted recently which will be based on the XUV700 and now the XUV.e9 has been spotted on the Indian roads. Mahindra has already shared that they will be launching the XUV.e9 in April 2025.

The XUV.e9 will belong to a segment of body shapes. It is called an SUV coupe and till now only luxury manufacturers have been using this body type. Tata Motors will be the first manufacturer to offer a SUV coupe in India with their upcoming Curvv which will go on sale later this year.

Having said that, this will not be the first time that Mahindra will be making an SUV Coupe. 8 years ago, Mahindra showcased the XUV Aero concept at Auto Expo 2016. Yes, the concept did gather a lot of attention but the project was shelved because back then the production-spec SUV would have cost a lot of money.

Mahindra XUV.e9 will measure 4,790 mm in length and 1,905 mm in width and will stand 1,690 mm tall. The wheelbase measures 2,775 mm and the electric SUV will be underpinned by the INGLO platform. In the spy shots, XUV.e9 does look quite imposing and dominating because of its sheer size. The front design will be shared with the XUVe.8. So, expect a light bar with vertically mounted headlamps and LED Daytime Running Lamps as well. There will be no traditional grille but the bonnet is quite flat and has muscular haunches. On the sides, there will be flush door handles and rear door handles will be placed on the C-pillar. The roof design is now coupe-like like so it slopes downwards after the B-pillar.

